South Haven city officials have given the green light for a contractor to begin constructing new public restroom facilities to service users of Dyckman Park and the Huron Street pavilion.
City council members, Monday, voted to award a contract to Pierson Construction of Benton Harbor for $331,300 to renovate the back portion of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau building to create the new restrooms. The new men’s and women’s facilities will replace the existing two unisex bathrooms that the public has been using for the past several decades.
The new restrooms will include five stalls, each, for women and men, along with sinks and a utility closet for maintenance staff.
Pearson Construction was one of the two bidders for the project. Roggow Construction of St. Joseph also submitted a bid for the project for $343,100. City officials, with the recommendation of the Downtown Development Authority, which is funding the project, went with the low bidder.
Downtown Development Authority officials had originally budgeted $350,000 for construction of the restrooms.
Construction is slated to begin this fall with a completion date set for early spring. With the upcoming ice skating season at the Huron Street Pavilion, porta-potties will be installed for skaters to use along with an outdoor warming station, according to Sue Brock, executive director for the DDA.