Covert Township trustee and former clerk Clerk Daywi Cook has emerged the winner of a three-way race for the township supervisor race in Covert Township.
Cook defeated current township supervisor Kenneth Harrington in this past Tuesday’s democratic primary race. Harrington was appointed to the supervisor’s position in 2021 following the resignation of then supervisor Dennis Palgen.
Cook won the Democratic primary race with 156 votes, followed by Harrington with 98 votes and Dewayne Swans with 39 votes. There were no Republican nominees on the primary ballot, meaning that for now, Cook appears poised to become supervisor following the November election to serve through 2024.
Cook, 37, was appointed in 2021 to serve as a township trustee. Prior to that, she served as deputy treasurer for three years before being elected as clerk in 2016. She challenged Palgen in 2020 for the supervisor’s position but lost by 50 votes. In addition to being a township board trustee she also is a member of the Van Buren County Economic Development Corporation and the Covert Park Advisory Committee.
In the only other Covert Township primary race, Democrat Marilyn Rendell, who was running unopposed, was the winner for the treasurer’s seat.