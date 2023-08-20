According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three American adults has pre-diabetes. What is more troubling, most people are living with it and do not know it. To help local residents live healthier, lose weight and avoid developing diabetes, Corewell Health in Southwest Michigan is enrolling individuals in its free, year-long Diabetes Prevention Program that starts Sept. 11.
Participants will meet in a group setting to learn healthy eating, how to add physical activity into a routine, tips for managing stress, ways to stay motivated and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy lifestyle changes. This program can also lower the risks of heart attack or stroke, help individuals feel more energetic and even reverse a pre-diabetes diagnosis.
“This program encourages participants to be purposeful in making changes that help them take control of their health and well-being,” said Traci Kuhn, community health program specialist, Corewell Health. “Small changes can add up and make a big difference. Losing five to seven percent of body weight by making modest modifications can considerably reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.”
Classes will be held in-person at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road in St. Joseph. During the first four months, participants will meet weekly, for one hour, then bi-weekly for four months, and monthly for the last four months. An online option is also available for those who wish to attend virtually.
There is no cost to participate in this program, and a doctor’s referral is not required. Space is limited, and registration is required. To learn more or to register, please call 269-556-7171 or visit spectrumhealth lakeland.org/dpp.