ALLEGAN — Allegan County Health Department recorded its first COVID-19 Variant B.1.1.7 case this past week. The individual was identified as a middle-aged, Allegan County resident with no known travel history, according to a health department news release.
“When a variant is identified or suspected, additional measures take place, such as a strict 14-day quarantine,” Allegan County Medical Director Richard Tooker states. “A new variant in our community is concerning since it can be related to higher transmission rates.”
Tooker urged residents in the county to continue trying to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
“Continue to practice strong mitigation strategies including mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and getting a vaccine as soon as it is available to you,” he said. “These actions help slow the spread.”
The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant is thought to have emerged in the United Kingdom and has since been detected in many countries and states. Health officials say the variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility. Compared to the wild-type virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Therefore, additional levels of public health intervention are required once the variant has been identified.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention variant data, as of March 18th 5,567 B.1.1.7 cases were reported nationwide, with 616 of those from Michigan.
With the high transmission rate of the B.1.1.7 variant, vaccination is more important than ever, according to Tooker. “People should get vaccinated as soon as it is offered to them,” he said. “At this time, the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the variant.”
Actions to protect yourself and others from the B.1.1.7 variant include:
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as it is available to you.
Wearing a mask around others.
Staying six feet apart from others.
Washing hands often.
Ventilating indoor spaces.
For more information, visit www.allegancounty.org/covid or www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.