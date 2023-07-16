A project to shore up South Beach and protect it from erosion that occurred in 2019 due to record-high water levels on Lake Michigan is nearing completion.
This past week, the United States Army Corps of Engineers began the finishing work on the project that will add approximately 57,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the Black River Channel to expand the sand on the beach that was washed away during the high water levels.
The project not only extends the beach but also will protect the city’s water plant that overlooks South Beach, according to the Corps of Engineers.
“This project has been in the works for some time. It is the first community-directed funding project that the Detroit District has received in some time, so there was lots of excitement to do this one right,” said Capt. Samuel Briscoe, the Detroit District project manager. “The project will give the city more time to develop a permanent flood control plan so the water plant can remain safe and operational for the foreseeable future.”
The dredged material was tested earlier this year through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to determine whether it would be safe to provide as beach nourishment for South Beach. When the material was approved to be added to the beach, the Corps began in June placing it on South Beach starting from the South Pier and extending it 1,900 feet southward.
Beach nourishment returns sediment trapped between breakwaters to the natural shoreline drifting process, according to Briscoe. Beach nourishment also helps slow erosion occurring in the area of depletion. Beach nourishment is designed to reduce the risk of flood damage from Lake Michigan to the South Haven Water Filtration plant.
Historic high-water levels early in 2019 threatened contamination to still wells used for drinking water outside the filtration facility in South Haven. Placing dredged material along the city’s public beach will provide temporary protection and reduce the risk of flooding.
A similar project placed about 18,000 cubic yards of dredged material at the South Haven public beach in August 2022.
The $542,700 contract for 2023 dredging and beach nourishment was awarded to The King Company, based in Holland.
Some vacationers expressed concern this past week regarding the project occurring during the height of the summer tourism season, according to a report on WOOD-TV.
Corps of Engineers officials told WOOD-TV they are in the process of taking care of other beach nourishment projects affecting commercial harbors throughout the state, which take precedent over recreational harbors, such as South Haven.