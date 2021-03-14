The article titled “Patrons at a premium at South Haven Library” that appeared in the March 7 edition of the South Haven Tribune contained an error. The library has taken out a loan for $2.3 million for renovation of its building at 314 Broadway Ave. It was incorrectly stated that the project would cost $23 million.
Correction
Becky Kark
