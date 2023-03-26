An article in the March 12th edition of the South Haven Tribune incorrectly stated that the Lakeshore Women Who Care chapter contributed funding to the We Care food pantry at First Congregational Church. The South Haven Women Who Care chapter did so.
Correction
Becky Kark
