For several years in a row, Country House Furniture has been voted the favorite furniture store in the Best of South Haven.
This year is no exception.
Known for its customer service and its wide selection of name brand products, the family-owned business has stood by its philosophy of providing its customers with quality furniture, mattresses and appliances at low prices since it started in 1978.
“I highly recommend Country House Furniture,” wrote Jean Papa on the store’s website. “We have used them the last three years for various items and have been satisfied every time. The staff (especially Scott) are friendly, and helpful. The showroom has a very good selection. If you don’t see what you want, talk to a sales person; they may be able to order it. Delivery crews are professional and on time. Great customer service from sales to delivery.”
With stores now in South Haven and Allegan, Country House sells everything from patio furniture to washing machines, all backed by a motto of treating customers like neighbors and friends.
“Service, products and staff,” said Scott Onken, South Haven store manager, about the principles that have resulted in the stores’ stellar reputation.
Those qualities have earned them other awards as well. In 2016, the store was selected as one of the best furniture stores in Michigan by AmericanTowns Media, which highlights the work of local businesses and organizations.
Owners Doug and Brandon Cook, along with Onken, have many years of experience making sure customers have a positive buying experience. Not only do they offer high-quality products at competitive prices, most items can be delivered right to the customer’s door.
“If you haven’t shopped Country House Furniture, you might want to give us a try for your next purchase,” says Onken.
Country House Furniture is located in South Haven next to Van Buren Senior Center on M-140 and in Allegan at 212 Trowbridge St.