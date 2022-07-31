Motorists who want to access County Road 384 by the Black River bridge in Geneva Township will have to follow detours for the next several months as the Van Buren County Road Commission conducts much-needed maintenance on the bridge.
The bridge is located just west of 68th Avenue. Detour routes have been established on County Road 689 in the meantime.
“The bridge area will be open to traffic Oct. 3, with an estimated project completion date of Nov. 1,” said Jill Brien, administrative assistant for the road commission. “The timeline may go faster if weather cooperates.”
The project involves asphalt replacement, a deck waterproofing membrane, substructure repairs, beam patching, deck joint replacement and rip-rap and approach work, according to Brien.
“This rehabilitation is not related to anything specific other than general maintenance,” Brien said.