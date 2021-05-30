COVERT — The Van Buren District Library’s branch in Covert is joining the list of public facilities re-opening in Southwest Michigan courtesy of eased health restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The library is now open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mondays-Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays.
Curbside pick-up is still available for patrons who do not want to enter the building. Masks are required in the library, and people will be required to social distance.
Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, youngsters and adults can enroll in the summer reading program. Titled “Tails and Tales,” the program will take place from June 1-Aug. 7 and features a variety of activities. Adults 18 and older can participate in the adult summer reading program, while teens can receive a canvas book bag with summer reading activities and project ideas when signing up for the summer reading program.