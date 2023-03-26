COVERT — Three Covert Township Fire Department firefighters will now be able to take part in paramedic training, thanks to scholarships from the Michigan Center for Rural Health.
Firefighters Miguel Llerena, Jazmin Cortez and Macquelin Zurwalksi were selected earlier this week to each receive $24,655 in scholarships funds to attend a paramedic education program and obtain certification and licensure, according to a news release from Covert Township officials.
The three firefighters plan to begin their classes in September.
The grant program from Michigan Center for Rural Health is designed to establish, implement, and operate a workforce development program to be used for training people in emergency medical services to address the critical shortage of paramedics statewide and to increase accessibility to EMS education programming, specifically paramedic programs in Michigan, according to the news release. Preference was made for EMS professionals serving rural Michigan census track communities, single parents, women, racial and ethnic minorities, and veterans with a desire to serve as a paramedic.
The Covert Township Fire Department is a combination fire department that provides fire, rescue and EMS services. The department responds to approximately 700 calls per year in Covert and neighboring communities per mutual aid agreements, according to the news release. The station is staffed 24 hours a day by career firefighter/paramedics who are supplemented by part-time and paid-on-call firefighters. Covert Township also has several police officers cross-trained as firefighters who respond to fire and EMS calls while on patrol.