COVERT — Alumni of Covert Public Schools will have something to cheer about when they gather together this coming weekend to celebrate their 100th reunion.
The three-day centennial celebration will honor all classes that graduated from Covert High School from 1923 to 2023.
Events will begin Friday, June 23 with a meet-and-greet at Covert Historical Museum on M-140 Highway. A barbecue will then take place from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., on Saturday, June 24 at Covert Public Schools and will be followed Sunday by a continental breakfast and prayer service, starting at 10 a.m., June 25 at Gospel Tabernacle church.