Covert Township is one of 13 municipalities and businesses to be honored for furthering economic development in Van Buren and Cass counties.
Covert Township leaders earned the Municipal Trailblazer of the Year award by Market Van Buren, an economic development organization that serves both Van Buren and Cass counties, affiliated with the Kinexus Group.
“Covert Township and the assertive action of their township supervisor Daywi Cook has allowed them to compete for and win several grants over the last year,” said Zach Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren. “This is in the face of the Palisades plant closure and the need to remake the community and its local economy.”
Over the past year, Covert Township has received a $475,000 SPARK grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to improve the north boardwalk at Covert Park Beach and Campground overlooking Lake Michigan. The township also received a Michigan Land Bank Blight Elimination Grant for $40,000 to address two blighted residential properties near the Covert hamlet area, and received a $146,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for improvements to Covert Township Park.
Covert Township along with other groups and businesses received its award during Market Van Buren’s third annual awards event, June 29, at Marion Magnolia Farms in Cassopolis. Other area municipalities and businesses honored from Van Buren County included the Village of Bloomingdale, Sturgis Bank and Trust, City of Hartford and Creative Cove in Paw Paw.
The evening also included a keynote address by Quentin Messer, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., along with a piano performance by former American Idol TV show finalist Matt Giraud of Kalamazoo.
Award winners recognized at the event had been selected following a nomination and application process. The following local organizations were honored with an award:
Community Champion of the Year: Midwest Energy & Communication in Cassopolis
Business Innovator of the Year: EQ United in Cassopolis
Economic Pioneer of the Year: CHT USA Inc. in Cassopolis
Best New Business of the Year: The Flat Rock Grill in Edwardsburg, The Holden Green Tavern in Cassopolis and Creative Cove in Paw Paw
Normally two Best New Business of the Year awards would be issued with one award honoring a Cass County business and the other honoring a Van Buren County business. However, there was a tie between two Cass County businesses, so a total of three awards were issued, according to Zach Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren.
“Cass and Van Buren counties have businesses and municipalities that are doing incredible things,” Morris, said. “We were pleased to celebrate these seven businesses as they stood out among their peers and embody the principles essential for a strong local economy.”
In recognition of their support for Market Van Buren within the last year, six local municipalities and businesses were also celebrated as Torchbearer Investors. The investors include CHT USA Inc., City of Hartford, Covert Township, Fishbeck, Sturgis Bank and Trust and the Village of Bloomingdale.
“We are incredibly grateful for the local businesses and municipalities that invest in our organization,” said Tom Stanek, former Market Van Buren Board Chair. “It is only through their financial support that Market Van Buren is empowered to organize the programs, pursue the grants, and provide the support that our communities and employers need to be successful.”