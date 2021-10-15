COVERT — Police, here, are seeking the public's help in solving a homicide, Thursday evening, that left a 43-year-old Covert Township man dead.
The shooting incident was reported at 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Marathon convenience store, located at M-140 Highway and North Street.
“Covert Township Police Department, along with additional emergency personnel, were called to the scene for shots fired,” Covert Township Police Chief Jay Allen said.
Allen said the victim, Levar Lee Coleman, had been involved in an altercation when the shooting occurred. He was taken to a local hospital by Covert Township Fire and Ambulance personnel where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.
As of today, police said the cause of the altercation and motive for the homicide were still being investigated.
“We do not believe the victim was armed,” Allen said. “We do not believe drugs were involved but we are unclear at this point on a motive. The investigation is still on-going. We are seeking help from the community to come forward with information."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Covert Township Police Department at 269-764-8100.
Thursday's homicide marks the second one to occur in Covert Township within the last two months. The first homicide occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 15th, when Tevin Jermal Hunter, 28, of South Haven, was shot outside the Van Buren United Civic Organization where a rap concert was being held.
Police are still investigating that shooting death, according to Allen.
“It's still ongoing,” he said. "We're seeking help from the community to come forward with information.”
Whether the two homicides are linked in any way is still not known at this time. “It's too early in the investigation to tell,” Allen said.