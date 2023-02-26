COVERT — Older adults living in Covert Township will soon have access to increased services to meet their needs.
Covert Township officials announced this month they will use a five-year, 1-mill senior services millage – approved by voters in August – to contract with Senior Services of Van Buren County.
The millage, which is expected to raise an estimated $538,800 this year, will go toward funding services offered through senior services, while also continuing the township’s home repair and chore services to seniors, according to a news release from the township.
The township also plans to remodel a former bank building at 33800 M-140 Highway, which it acquired a decade ago. The building is to be used for senior services staff to provide Care Watch services, in which workers visit seniors to help link them and their loved ones in dealing with health and financial issues. The space will also be used for socialization events.
“We have continued to maintain the building until there became a use for it,” said Township Supervisor Daywi Cook. “The space will accommodate a local Senior Services of Van Buren County office and small socialization space.”
Contracting with Senior Services of Van Buren County will also allow Covert Township adults – 60 years of age and older – to use any of the activity centers throughout the county, including the newest facility, Senior Village in South Haven. The facility, which opened last year, provides daily activities, volunteer opportunities, meals, exercise programs, pickleball courts, medical transportation, social events, Medicare/Medicaid assistance and the opportunity for seniors to go on trips.
To make it easier for older adults in Covert to go to Senior Village, Van Buren County Transit can provide round-trip transport for seniors who lack transportation, township officials said.
The township has used its older adult services millage in the past to contract with several different agencies, but decided this year – with the opening of Senior Village – to contract specifically with Senior Services of Van Buren County for one year, subject to further review at the end of 2023 by the township board.
“Covert Township has contracted with Senior Services of Van Buren County in the past for specific programs, and they offer the most comprehensive and convenient services for seniors in our region,” Cook said. “The close proximity of their newest facility in South Haven and ability to provide transportation for our seniors to the center was a big draw. Voters approved an increase in the millage, which allowed the township to enter into agreement.”
Previously, township voters had approved 0.5-mill requests to provide services to older adults. In August, electors approved an increase to 1 mill, allowing the township to examine ways to improve services for seniors.