COVERT — In anticipation of a vacancy that will occur following the Nov. 8 general election, the Covert Township Board of Trustees is seeking applicants to fill a township trustee seat.
The trustee would complete the term of current trustee Daywi Cook, who was elected as township supervisor following the August primary. Cook is still listed on the November ballot as running for supervisor but unless facing a successful write-in campaign from another candidate, is expected to win.
Covert Township residents interested in applying to fill Cook’s uncompleted trustee term must be a registered voter in the township, be at least 18 years of age, be a U.S. citizen and live in the township for at least 30 days prior to appointment.
Cover letters and resumes can be submitted in person, by mail or emailed to clerk@coverttwp.com. Submissions must be addressed to Naomi Barnes, township clerk, Covert Township Hall, 73943 Lake St., Covert, MI 49043 and received no later than noon, Nov. 11.
Should the vacancy occur as a result of the November election, the appointment would be effective, Nov. 20, and expire, Nov. 20, 2024.