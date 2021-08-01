In the wake of three Allegan County residents contracting the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Allegan County Health Department is urging people to vaccinate against the deadly pandemic.
This past week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Allegan health department that three individuals had been identified with the Delta variant. All three individuals are over 60 years old and are fully vaccinated, according to Lindsay Maunz, public information officer for the Allegan County Health Department. One case had recently traveled out of state.
Only a small percentage of COVID-19 positive test samples are sent on for genetic sequencing to identify any variant strains. Therefore, health officials say it is likely there are more unidentified cases of the delta variant in Allegan County.
“Vaccination is more important than ever,” said Allegan County Health Department Medical Director Richard Tooker. “The COVID-19 vaccines show effectiveness against variants and reduce the risk of serious illness that lead to hospitalization or death.”
County residents are urged to continue practicing mitigation strategies to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and variants, including Delta. The strategies include:
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Wearing a mask around others in crowded indoor or outdoor areas
Staying six feet apart from others
Washing hands often
Staying home when you feel ill. Get tested if you have symptoms
Ventilating indoor spaces
COVID-19 vaccines are offered at locations throughout Allegan County. To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit www.allegancounty.org/covid or www.vaccines.gov.