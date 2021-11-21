The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is now vaccinating children ages 5-11 years old with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine was authorized and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month.
Parents interested in getting the vaccine for their child, should schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment ahead of time by visiting www.allegancounty.org/covid. Walk-ins will be available during certain periods.
In Allegan County, there has been 807 COVID-19 cases in those age 18 and younger since Aug. 22. ACHD is aware of at least three hospitalized children with COVID-19 since September.
ACHD has walk-in and appointment availability at COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Appointments are highly recommended due to increased demand and eligibility. To view upcoming ACHD vaccine clinics visit www.allegancounty.org/covid. People can also visit www.vaccines.gov for other providers giving COVID-19 vaccines.