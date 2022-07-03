LAWRENCE — Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children six months to 5 years old.. Appointments can be made online or by phone. A parent or guardian must be present for the child to receive a vaccination.
The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) evaluated the benefits and safety of all vaccinations before approving them, according to Holly Young, health educator for the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.
To review the COVID-19 pediatric vaccination schedule, parents are asked to reference the Interim Clinical Considerations Update for Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. For further questions on the COVID-19 vaccine for children, parents are urged to talk with a healthcare provider or a public health nurse at the health department.
“While we have seen hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 across the state decreasing, the risk for the future is uncertain. Public health experts are predicting a surge in the Fall. No one knows the severity of this probable surge; therefore, preparing now may be a prudent choice for your family. Remember, by vaccinating your children, you are also protecting everyone that interacts with your children, including grandparents and other family members.” Says Dr. Larry Wile, Medical Director for Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.
An appointment is required for adolescent vaccinations. Parents or caregivers can make appointments at the links listed below. Please click the CHILD option when making an appointment through the website.
Lawrence Office: 260 South St.
Mondays: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Thursdays: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Dowagiac Office: 302 S. Front St.
Mondays: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Wednesdays: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Appointments can also be made by calling 269-621-3143 for the Lawrence location and 269-782-0064 for the Dowagiac location. For other clinics or providers offering COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/. For more information on VBCDHD services, visit https://vbcassdhd.org/.