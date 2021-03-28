Joe Wilkins of South Haven had his reservations about getting the COVID-19 vaccination. But he also knew it was important to do so to control the deadly virus.
Wilkins, an employee of Palisades Nuclear Plant and pastor at Resurrection Life Ministries, decided to take matters into his own hands. First, he contacted Bronson Healthcare neurologist Dr. Martinson Arnan to quiz him on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and how to reach out to the Black community and other minority residents to not be reluctant to roll up their sleeve for the vaccine.
Satisfied with the doctor’s assurances, Wilkins next approached Bronson Healthcare with the hope of setting up a local vaccination clinic to make it easier for people to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
His efforts paid off Monday, March 22, when 126 South Haven area residents received the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine at a mobile clinic set up at Emmanuel Community Church at the corner of Elkenburg Avenue and Kalamazoo Street.
“We held it at Emmanuel because it was bigger than my church,” Wilkins said.
Janis and Andrew Jackson, a Black couple from South Haven, were two local residents who waited their turn for a vaccine.
Janis admitted she was a little hesitant, initially, to roll up her sleeve.
“I didn’t have the knowledge,” she said. “I wanted to see if anybody was actually dying.” But when other family members decided to become vaccinated and reported no repercussions, Janis changed her mind. “My other family members took it and they were OK. And we wanted to visit our grandchildren. We wanted to keep them safe.”
Andrew, on the other hand, said he was glad to take the vaccine to help curb the spread of the virus. After he received his first dose on Monday, he laughed a bit and said, “I didn’t even feel it.”
Bringing a mobile vaccination clinic to the south side of South Haven, which has a mix of Black, Hispanic and white residents, was important, Wilkins said.
“This is a big deal,” Wilkins said regarding efforts that are needed to persuade people, especially minorities, to overcome their fears of receiving the vaccine. “The numbers of the African American community and other minorities contracting the virus are higher,” he went on to say. “We need to reach out to the community that’s missing and make it easier for them to get it.”
Joe Reeser, a South Haven city council member, along with Wilkins’ wife, Letitia Wilkins, also a city council member, both agreed to help volunteer at the clinic. Both reside in Ward 1, where the mobile clinic took place.
“He (Wilkins) deserves a big thank you for organizing this,” Reeser said. “He has spent hours coordinating it.”
Bronson has worked with a number of communities in its service area over the past several weeks to hold mobile vaccine clinics for area residents that may have difficulties getting to larger vaccination sites or who may reluctant to receive the vaccine.
“We’ve done several throughout our region; several in Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties and now here,” said Rita Cox, systems trauma program director for Bronson Healthcare. “We want to work with community partners to get more people vaccinated.”
Of the 126 South Haven area residents vaccinated at Monday’s clinic, 28 percent were Black residents, while 3 percent were of Hispanic or Native American descent.
Given the fact that 13 percent of South Haven’s city population consists of Black residents, Wilkins feels Monday’s mobile clinic served as a start to reach out to the Black community and other minorities to become vaccinated.
“I’m pretty happy we could pull it off,” he said.
People who were vaccinated Monday will return to the church in April to receive their second dose.