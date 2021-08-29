Members of the Cozy Quilters volunteer quilting club recently celebrated their 12th anniversary after producing approximately 1,000 quilts over the years for individuals, nursing homes, church members and foster homes in Van Buren and Berrien counties.
The group has sewn quilts for mentally challenged residents living in foster homes in both counties. They also have made quilts for young people at various churches and for children with serious health issues.
Over the years, the Cozy Quilters have received donations of bath sheets from Peace Lutheran Church's members and from other area residents and groups. Bronson South Haven Hospital, nursing homes and a linen company in Grand Rapids have also contributed bath and bedroom sheets.
Members of the Cozy Quilters said they couldn't have made so many quilts without the donations they have received over the years. The quilters have met for a number of years at Peace Lutheran Church in South Haven. They now meet at Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, and hope to continue their mission of providing quilts for people in need.
Club members over the years have included club founder Dayla McMullen, Myrna Cleveland, Norma Calhoun, Kathy Babor, Dixie Bowne-Munn, Elaine Warren, Nadine Stacks (who collects and supplies the bath sheets), Roberta Springer, Belle Polmanteer, Dorothy Karaus, Lori Jones, Sara Goss, Dorothy Elaine Holmes, Diana Johnson, Sharon Overhiser, Mary Kilpatrick and Marcia Owen.