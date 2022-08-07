More than 150 artisans plan to display their works during the National Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 13-14.
The fair will take place in Stanley Johnston Park, corner of Park Street and Dyckman Avenue, in South Haven. The fair will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
“More than crafts, the Craft Fair features not only the handy work of local, regional, and national crafters but also provide a great selection of quality fine arts,” said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the event.
The craft fair has become popular with people visiting South Haven during the Blueberry Festival.
Vendors estimate the fair attracts close to 15,000 people during the two-day event, according to Wagaman.
Crafts that will be available include country crafts, paintings, sculptures, pottery, needlepoint, woodcrafts, candles, jewelry, and decorative clothing.
“It’s a true eclectic collection with something for everyone,” Wagaman said.
The air will be filled with the sweet smells of foods as well, from the traditional concessions of elephant ears, cotton candy, caramel apples, kettle corn, and roasted almonds to the more substantial brats, gyros, Greek salads, BBQ pork, chicken and riblettes.