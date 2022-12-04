ALLEGAN — A Plainwell area woman lost her life over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when she apparently lost control of the vehicle she was driving and crashed into a tree off of M-40 Highway near 110th Avenue in Trowbridge Township, just south of the City of Allegan.
Allegan County Sheriff's office responded to the scene at 2:23 p.m. and found the crashed vehicle and the woman who had died at the scene, according to a news release issued Sunday from the sheriff's office. Allegan County Sheriff's office declined this week to release her name.
An initial investigation shows the woman was traveling north on M-40 when the vehicle crossed the center line and then left the roadway, crashing into a tree.
M-40 Highway was shut down while the investigation at the scene occurred.