A number of nonprofits throughout Michigan, including the Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven, could receive extra funds through a fun charity challenge sponsored through Consumers Credit Union.
The #MarchGoodness Charity Bracket Challenge, which takes place this month, is modeled somewhat on the annual NCAA Basketball Tournament.
Sixteen organizations will face off during the Sweet 16-like challenge, where the winners will be determined by voters on Consumers Credit Union’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin pages. MarchGoodness voting began this past week and continues throughout the tournament season.
“The spring tournament season is such an exciting time, but we’re taking it to the next level by combining some community philanthropy with a little good-natured competition,” said Consumers Chief Marketing Officer Lynne Jarman-Johnson. “The #MarchGoodness charity bracket challenge has quickly become one of the most fun and rewarding events of the year.”
For participating, the Maritime Museum and the other 15 charities will receive a $200 donation. As the organizations advance through the brackets by popular vote, the donation can grow. Charities that make it to the Elite 8 will receive another $300 to their total donations, $500 for the Final Four and $700 to the charities that reach the final championship round. The winning charity will receive an additional $1,000 for a $2,700 donation in total from Consumers Credit Union. In all, consumers plans to donate $10,000 to the 16 Michigan-based charities over the course of the competition.
Other charities that are part of the MarchGoodness competition include Bronson Health Foundation, Cherry Health, Community Action House, Ele’s Place, Heritage Community Foundation, John Ball Zoo, Mental Health Foundation/Be Nice, Milestone Senior Services/Meals on Wheels, Mosaic Counseling, Special Olympics Michigan, Urban League of West Michigan, Van Andel Institute, National MS Society, Walk Tall Foundation for Kids and Women’s Resource Center.