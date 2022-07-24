Within the next several years the landscape along Phoenix Street in downtown South Haven will be getting a facelift in the form of a new three-story mixed-use development.
Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union, which operates a branch office in South Haven, plans to construct a 28,500-square-foot building on three parcels of property located at 412, 414 and 416 Phoenix St. When finished, the building will house a downtown Consumers Credit Union branch, and two other spaces for retail or restaurant businesses, while the upper two floors will consist of 8 two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom units. On-site parking will be accessed from the rear of the building off of Eagle Street.
“We’re really looking forward to the development,” said Kelly Getman-Dissette, South Haven planning and zoning administrator.
City Planning Commission members approved Consumer Credit Union’s site plan at their meeting July 7 after the credit union company and its architect were denied a variance in January from the Zoning Board of Appeals to construct a four-story mixed-use development on the three parcels of land.
Although the four-story development was denied by city officials, Consumers officials still felt strongly about developing a presence downtown.
“We wanted to invest in the community and maximize the urban density of a wonderful downtown,” said Consumers Credit Union CEO and President Scott Sylvester. “Our current location serves over 6,300 members and will remain open. The downtown development shows our commitment to grow in the South Haven market for retail and commercial services.”
Even though the development has been given the green light to proceed, Consumers Credit Union officials indicated Tuesday they don’t have a specific timeline in place yet for when the project will actually begin.
“The construction date is yet to be determined, we have not gone to full bid yet,” Sylvester said.
Currently, the three parcels of land for the three-story complex consist of the former Great Lakes Eye Care building (which is moving to 570 Broadway Ave.) and a long, parking lot between Phoenix and Eagle Streets. Plans call for demolishing the existing building and digging up the parking lot area to make way for the new three-story structure.