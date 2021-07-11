SOUTH HAVEN — This past weekend, a film crew came to South Haven to shoot scenes for an upcoming Netflix television series.
But gleaning more about the episode and when it will air could best be described by the TV series title: “Unsolved Mysteries.”
“I really can’t say,” said Eric T. Jackson of Inexplicable Pictures/Cosgrove Meurer Productions Inc., which is in the process of filming the 2021-22 season of “Unsolved Mysteries.”
But, he added, “I can say, there’s no murder. Nothing bad.”
The filming crew for the “Unsolved Mysteries” episode plans to film various scenes around the city’s harbor front Saturday afternoon and evening, July 10.
Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” series is based on the long-running American television series of the same name created by John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer. The show, which ran from 1987-2010, documented and sought to solve cold cases and paranormal phenomena.
Netflix rebooted “Unsolved Mysteries” in 2020, and it shot to the top of the entertainment service’s Top 10 most-watched list, according to Thrillist Entertainment website.
The Netflix-produced series examines real cases of perplexing disappearances, murders and paranormal encounters, according to Netflix’s website.
Back in the spotlight
This isn’t the first time an event that involved South Haven has been featured on a cable television show.
In February 2020, Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” devoted an episode that detailed one of Lake Michigan’s greatest mysteries – the disappearance of Northwest Airlines Flight 2501.
Host Josh Gates and his film crew came to South Haven in the summer of 2019 to learn more about the airplane, which vanished without a trace on the night of June 23, 1950. The DC-4 prop plane was carrying 55 passengers and a three-person crew. As they approached Lake Michigan around midnight, a powerful line of squalls loomed ahead causing three other westbound flights to turn around. Near Benton Harbor, the pilot requested to lower the plane’s altitude, but was denied.
That was the last transmission received.
The U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board concluded later the ill-fated flight was the deadliest commercial airliner accident in American history.
The initial search focused near Milwaukee, but after search parties discovered blankets with the Northwest logo, cushions and human remains 10 miles offshore from South Haven, they realized they had been searching in the wrong place.
Intrigued with the ongoing mystery surrounding the disappearance of the plane, Gates came to South Haven for the filming of the show and met up with Holland author Valerie van Heest of Michigan Shipwreck Research Association, who wrote the book “Fatal Crossing” about the group’s efforts to locate the remains of the plane.
Although wreckage from the plane was discovered, the plane has not been found to this day.
“Josh was fascinated to learn that 70 years after the accident, the wreckage still had not been found,” said van Heest in a 2020 interview, “and that the story was not well-known.”