ST. JOSEPH — Employees who were prepping the Curious Kids’ Museum this past week discovered a fire just before the museum opened to guests.
A museum employee said workers smelled something and discovered smoke in one of the exhibit rooms on the upper floor. She said firefighters were called at 9:40 a.m., Tuesday, and St. Joseph, Benton Township and Lincoln Township fire departments responded.
The employee said firefighters determined the blaze started in the attic of the building, but the cause is not yet known. It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze, which included putting out hot spots that reignited.
St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said that while the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, fire investigators believe it was electrical in nature.
A damage estimate has not yet been determined. But the museum building is owned and insured by the city of St. Joseph, and the contents inside are insured by the museum itself.
When contacted by The Herald-Palladium, Museum Director Lori Marciniak was in tears Tuesday morning.
“It’s just heart-wrenching,” she said. “When I start telling people about why we’re closed, I can barely get through a conversation. It’s a true, terrible mess.”
No one was injured from the fire, and employees opened the Curious Kids’ Discovery Zone below the bluff. The Curious Kids’ Museum will remain closed until further notice.
Marciniak said there is water and foam damage to many of the museum exhibits, and the damage is still being assessed. She said it appears the building structure itself will be fine. However, the fire was between the ceiling rafters and the roof, so ceilings and walls will need to be repaired or replaced.
Marciniak met with fire investigators and insurance adjusters Tuesday.
She said preliminary plans are for the Discovery Zone, normally open Thursday through Saturday, to be open Monday through Saturday until the museum can reopen.
“This is so fresh. It’s all so new. But we’ll figure it out. It’ll be OK. We’ll be OK,” Marciniak said.
The fire comes nearly a year after the museum reopened to the public following the installation of new air filtration systems and introduction of new exhibits.