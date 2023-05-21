For more than a century the grave marker for Lucretia Reed Wood has remained at a small cemetery in Bangor Township.
Like dozens of other gravestones in Thomas Cemetery, Wood’s marker notes her birthdate and date of death.
But a Southwestern Michigan organization recently discovered that Wood was unique in that she is one of the few original members of the Daughters of the American Revolution whose father served in America’s war of independence from Great Britain in the late 1700s.
The Algonquin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution paid tribute to Wood, May 12, during a “Real Daughters” event in which the chapter placed a brass marker on Wood’s gravesite and conducted a ceremony that included a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps in honor of her father, David Reed, who served with a Massachusetts regiment. The descendants of Wood’s family, who were in attendance, also received a state proclamation from Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, and Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton.
The DAR has spent a number of years combing through research to identify and honor its original members by conducting “Real Daughter” ceremonies at cemeteries throughout the United States, according to Lynne Farmer of the Algonquin Chapter.
“To qualify as a real daughter your father had to have fought in the revolutionary war and you had to be a member of DAR,” she said. The Revolutionary war was 1775-1781 and DAR did not start until 1890. Therefore there are only 767 of these Real Daughter in the entire United States of America.”
Only 23 of the “Real Daughters” are buried in Michigan, according to Farmer. “So to have one in Thomas cemetery in Bangor Township is amazing,” she said, giving credit to DAR member Debbie Robinson for doing the legwork to locate Wood’s gravesite.
Lucretia Wood was born in 1812 in New York. She later moved to Michigan and lived in the Watervliet area. She gave birth to 14 children and died in 1908 at the age of 94.
Several dozen of her descendants attended the DAR Real Daughter ceremony at Thomas Cemetery, including two of her great-great-great gandsons, Steve Overton and Gordie Freestone, who unveiled the brass DAR marker on Wood’s gravestone during the tribute on May 12.
The DAR played a key role for its members whose fathers served in the Revolutionary War in that the organization provided monthly pensions to the women, according to Pam Hotary, state historian for the DAR.
“Many of the ‘Real Daughters’ were impoverished,” Hotary said. “The DAR set up pensions to real daughters who needed help. Lucretia received a pension.”
Pensions were first set at $8, but were later increased to $25 as women whose fathers served in the Revolutionary War became older.
“At least 25 Real Daughters lived past the century mark,” Hotary said, referring to the year 1900, and Wood was one of those women.