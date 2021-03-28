DECATUR — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a Decatur man who was shot during an alleged larceny from a home early Sunday morning, March 21.
Troopers said in a news release that they were called at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday to a residence in the area of 42nd Street in Decatur Township, regarding a report of someone attempting to steal property that belonged to the homeowners. The news release, however, did not say what type of property was allegedly being stolen.
Prior to the arrival of police, the homeowners told troopers they had encountered the suspect outside of their residence.
During the interaction, one of the homeowners shot the alleged suspect, who was later identified as Jeffrey Horton, 28, of Decatur.
The homeowners reported to police they made lifesaving efforts, as did first responders, but Horton died at the scene, according to the news release.
Police are at this time withholding the names of the homeowners due to the ongoing investigation. Once the investigation is complete, which will include lab analysis, a report will be forwarded to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office for review.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department and Decatur Police Department.