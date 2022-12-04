BANGOR — We remember U.S. Military veterans on Memorial Day in May and Veterans Day in November by placing flags at their grave sites, but during the Christmas holiday season, graves often remain unadorned, covered in snow.
That will change this year at Arlington Hill Cemetery when an estimated 300 wreaths, decorated with red ribbons, will be placed on the graves of veterans buried at the city’s cemetery.
It’s part of the city’s participation in the National Wreaths Across America program, a non-profit Maine-based organization that raises funds and distributes fresh-cut wreaths to be placed each holiday season on the grave sites of military veterans in more than 3,000 cemeteries and memorial locations throughout the United States, as well as several countries, abroad.
The organization coordinates each year with groups to place wreaths the third Saturday in December on veterans grave sites. This year, the ceremony will take place at noon, Saturday, Dec. 17, at cemeteries and veterans memorial sites throughout America, including Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., where wreaths were originally placed when the program first began in 1992.
Lynne Farmer, mayor of Bangor, spearheaded efforts to have Arlington Hill Cemetery designated as one of the Wreaths Across America sites in Michigan.
“This is a first for Van Buren County,” she said. The only two other cemeteries in Michigan that take part in the program are located in Grand Rapids and South Lyon, outside of Detroit, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
Taking part in the program is one more way to honor U.S. military veterans, according to Farmer, who led efforts earlier this year to honor Bangor war veterans by displaying banners along Monroe Street with photos of veterans who served during World War II and other conflicts.
“I think it’s important to remember our veterans,” she said, regarding efforts to take part in Wreaths Across America. “It’s another way to honor people who have served our country. I also think it’s important to pass on to our younger generation.”
Farmer first became involved in Wreaths Across America when she found out the organization gives back some of the proceeds it receives to such groups as the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Farmer is a member of the Algonquin Chapter of the DAR in Southwest Michigan and thought it might be a worthy fundraiser for the group to undertake.
“The wreaths are beautiful and only cost $15,” she said.
The price is kept low, because the fresh greens for the wreaths come from tree farms that are affiliated with Wreaths Across America organization, which originally began in 1992 by Maine business owner Morrill Worcester who had leftover wreaths one holiday season and decided to donate them to Arlington National Cemetery.
His idea to donate the wreaths has grown into a non-profit group that now works with non-profit groups throughout the United States and abroad who placed 2.4 million wreaths on veterans’ grave sites at 3,137 locations throughout America in 2021.
With the relatively inexpensive price tag of $15, it hasn’t taken long for Farmer to find donors.
She’s attracted not only individual donors but Bangor area businesses to take part in the program.
“There’s quite a few businesses that have donated,” she said.
Getting people to donate money toward the wreaths is only one part of the effort to honor war veterans as part of National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17. Volunteers need to be recruited to help place the wreaths on that day. So far, Farmer has worked with Bangor Public Schools, individual families and the city’s Department of Public Works to help.
“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach,” Farmer said, regarding her efforts to attract students, in particular. “That’s why we connected with the high school to have students involved.”
Bangor Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Johnson responded to the call by lining up more than a dozen students for the upcoming wreath-laying ceremony. Farmer said she has also reached out to Bangor area Boy Scout troops to help when the wreaths arrive at the city’s Department of Public Works garage prior to the wreath-laying event.
Not only will Arlington Cemetery in Bangor be a site for the wreath-laying ceremony, so will Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. Farmer indicated that the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in South Haven plans to purchase 200 wreaths to place on the grave sites of veterans, Dec. 17, at the city’s cemetery.
Farmer hopes to make the wreath-laying ceremony an annual event at Arlington Cemetery.
“My goal is to get 500 for our cemetery so we can put a wreath on every veteran’s grave,” she said.
People who wish to order wreaths can still do so by filling out an application form at Bangor City Hall or going online to the Wreaths Across America website. If they do go online, and for the Algonquin Chapter of the DAR to receive proceeds, donors should designate Location ID# MIAHCT and Fundraising Group ID M125IP.