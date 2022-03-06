Nuclear Regulatory Commission officials will be in South Haven this week to discuss their role in the upcoming decommissioning of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township.
The NRC will present a report Wednesday at the Palisades Community Advisory Panel (CPAP) meeting. The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m., at the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd. During the meeting, NRC officials will provide an overview of their responsibilities in overseeing the decommissioning of the plant and answer questions about the process.
“One of the Palisades Community Advisory Panel’s purposes is to serve as a clearing house for public comments, questions and publicly available information regarding physical decommissioning activities,” said Sarah Snoeyink, Programs and Projects manager at Market Van Buren and community liaison for the PCAP. “This meeting will give members of the public an opportunity to hear directly from the NRC, which is the federal body that will oversee the decommissioning of the Palisades nuclear plant.”
The PCAP, which consists of members from local municipal, regional and state groups, will meet periodically to keep the public abreast of activities going on with the decommissioning of the plant as well as efforts to deal with the economic loss of the plant.
The 50-year-old Palisades plant, which employs approximately 600 people at this point, is expected to cease operations at the end of May when its owner, Entergy Corp., will turn over operations to Holtec Corp., which will be in charge of decommissioning the plant and the site over the next 20 years.
According to Entergy officials, 334 employees will leave the plant when it closes this year. By 2025, the remaining 260 employee positions will be eliminated, for a loss of approximately $70 million in total wages. Other economic impacts to the region when Palisades closes include lost property tax revenues and philanthropic efforts that helped a number of communities throughout the South Haven area over the years.
To deal with the economic loss to Southwestern Michigan, the Palisades Economic Recovery Initiative has been launched.
Federal, state, and local officials along with the private sector have joined together over the past year to build a comprehensive economic recovery strategy to assist Van Buren County and the region in preparation for the closure of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant. Groups involved in the economic recovery strategy include Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, Market Van Buren and Kinexus, Van Buren County, University of Michigan Economic Growth Institute, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Michigan Department of Treasury, Consumers Energy Foundation and the U.S. Economic Development Administraiton.
The Palisades Economic Recovery Initiative has obtained $1.2 million in funding to pursue its efforts. Grant funding includes $969,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration; $140,000 from the Consumers Energy Foundation; $53,000 from the Michigan Department of Treasury’s Energy Transition Impact Project; and $50,000 from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
“The Economic Recovery Initiative began in the fall of 2021 and will continue through 2023,” explained Southwest Michigan Planning Commission Executive Director John Egelhaaf. “The first half will be spent gathering data and developing a strategy and action plan, the second half will be implementing the specified actions. We want to make absolutely sure that the actions taken in the future are as fruitful and intentional as possible,” he added.
The Economic Recovery Initiative will work with the CPAP to gather public input on the decommissioning of the Palisades plant – expected to take up to 20 years – and economic development efforts to deal with the loss of one of Van Buren County’s largest employers.
“The PCAP will be an important intersection for all information regarding the Palisades closure and decommissioning,” Egelhaaf said. “The group producing the Recovery Strategy will regularly reach out to the PCAP to invite critique of the Strategy as it is being developed.”
Members of the public interested in submitting general questions or comments to the PCAP or its members may do so in two ways: they may submit a comment or question by sending an email to palisades@marketvanburen.org with the subject line “Public Comment,” or members of the public may submit comments and questions by speaking during the public comment period during the March 9 meeting.
“The action plan we develop will allow partners to assess the systems, sectors, and community assets that are available, but even more importantly we will be make sure things are aligned and we are creating great opportunities for Van Buren County and our regional economy, “ stated Zach Morris, Executive Director of Market Van Buren, the county’s lead economic development group.