COLOMA — What was once Storybook Lane could lead to new homes for Southwest Michiganders.
Owning partners Mark Thomas and Jeff Shupe met with an architect on Tuesday, as they consider developing new housing on the former Deer Forest park property.
Thomas and Shupe bought the park property last year. The $550,000 purchase included the 25 acres of the park, seven acres directly outside of the park boundaries zoned residential and 50 acres of former farmland outside of the park.
Discussions are early, and the two said they need Coloma Township approvals before going forward. The current plan is to put 12 to 14 long-term rental homes on the land outside of the park, two of which are already built.
“Our plan is to slowly build houses. You know, they have two, three bedrooms, a 1,200-square-foot house. Just something that is a reasonable price, and rent them out to people in the community,” said Shupe.
Thomas added: “We want to build quality, affordable housing for working-class people.”
Early plans call for an apartment complex inside of park gates, named Deer Forest Development. The rentals will be long-term and not seasonal, Thomas said.
Several park buildings are still standing, and although structures like the old saloon and jail have deteriorated too much to be salvaged, the owners hope to incorporate features like the pumpkin into later development. The former Train Depot could one day be restored and made part of a play area for kids.
Development of the exterior of the park has already begun, with two homes nearing completion.
The pair expect renderings for the interior to be ready by the end of summer. However, construction will not begin for several years.
Both Thomas and Shupe have had homes on Paw Paw Lake for more than 10 years. Thomas runs a rental business in Muskegon and had looked for options to develop rentals that would all be in one location. When Deer Forest went up for auction, it felt like the opportunity to do so.
“If you could have all of your rentals in one place, and then have your manager right there and store all of your stuff, you could just do it so much more efficiently,” Thomas said.
For now, contractors James Thomas and Ryan Johnson are working to clear the old structures and some of the trees. If any residents are interested in taking felled trees for firewood, Thomas said to contact him at 574-532-3187 to receive permission to access the property.
Their work has elicited interest from the community.
“Everyone wants to see what’s going on. There’s so much history, and my kids came here when they were kids,” Shupe said.