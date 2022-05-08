COLOMA — It’s the end of an era for a Southwest Michigan park.
The former Deer Forest park sold for roughly $550,000 in March, Realtor Rick Levin told The Herald-Palladium. The 25-acre property sold in its entirety.
The buyer is a local developer who Levin said plans to redevelop the site into residential property.
The bid was submitted in an October sealed auction, where interested parties had the opportunity to tour the park beforehand.
The suggested opening bid was $450,000. The seller had previously valued the property, which came with no debt, at $3.2 million.
“This property did attract a lot of people, but it was one of those assets where it was worth what someone was willing to pay for it,” Levin said.
Despite submitting the bid in October, the sale took several months to close because of a holdup in the courts. The person whose name was on the deed passed away, so the deed needed to be transferred to the former owner’s son before it could sell, Levin said.
“That process took months in the Illinois courts to make that happen,” Levin said. “That’s why there was a delay in the closing.”
Levin said he received many inquiries about the property, including some from former Deer Forest visitors, expressing their nostalgia for the amusement park.
“It was such a prominent piece in the area, and it touched a lot of people’s hearts,” Levin said.
History of the park
Cecil Potts opened the park, then dubbed Deer Forest Amusement Park, in 1949, wanting to create a space where people could see and feed deer. After the 1989 park season, more than 3.5 million visitors passed through Deer Forest’s gates.
Since then, the park has changed hands multiple times and closed following a series of animal abuse allegations. Visitors said the deer looked malnourished and had large sores.
The manager at the time, John Stolarz, claimed he inherited the problems after taking over the property in 2013 and turned it into an animal sanctuary. He came under fire for an animal abuse case in Illinois. After the 2014 season, the park shut its doors permanently.