A wooden, fortress-style playground structure in South Haven, built more than 30 years ago, has become a relic from the past.
Demolition of the popular Kids Corner playground took place this past week to be replaced by a newer and safer structure.
Compton Inc. of South Haven was contracted this past Tuesday to begin demolishing the outdated structure, which no longer meets current standards for safety and accessibility.
The wooden structure, built in the late 1980s, will be replaced this summer by a new play structure that will be similar in design to the current one.
The newer version will incorporate a “sea monsters” theme based on input received from the community and elementary school students over the past two years.
“Hundreds of community members have helped with the design process, including 70 elementary school children who have helped choose ‘sea monsters’ as the theme for the new playground,” Aaron Priebe, parks superintendent for the city, said in a news release.
The new structure, which has been designed by Playgrounds by Leathers, the company that helped design the original Kids Corner playground structure, is expected to be built by the end of June, said Bill Hunter, South Haven Department of Public Works director.
“The schedule is fluid due to the material supply and weather, but the project will be completed by June 30 this year,” he said.
However, the city received news a week ago that a $230,000 funding request officials it had applied for in November through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Sparks Grant Program, was turned down, meaning that several additional amenities for the new Kids Corner project may have to be scaled down.
“We were notified by the state of Michigan that we will not be receiving any Sparks Grant funding,” Hunter said.
South Haven originally received a $275,000 matching grant in 2021 from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to replace the aging Kids Corner structure. The city council voted in late 2021 to match the funds for a total of $550,000.
However, when city officials began accepting bids for the project, supply chain issues and rising costs for materials pushed the price tag for new Kids Corner structure to $726,000. Several additional features, including additional fencing and two pieces of expensive play equipment, have pushed the price tag to more than $900,000.
Now the new Kids Corner park will have to be scaled back unless fundraising efforts can take place by the community or alternative grant funding can be obtained.
“If we had received the Spark Grant of $232,000, we would have needed to raise $183,000. Now, we have to raise money for the entire amount,” Hunter said.
The new structure will be similar to the existing structure with tunnels, climbers and walkways to provide interactive play for children. However, some of the playground amenities will not occur at this point, Hunter said.
Because of the increased construction costs, an inclusive merry-go-round, zip line and loop pathway, along with the additional playground equipment will not be part of the project at this point.
“We are planning on reapplying for the second round of Spark Grants,” Hunter said.