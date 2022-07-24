Demolition of the former South Haven Community Hospital complex is expected to begin within the next one to two months, according to Bronson Healthcare officials.
Fencing was installed several weeks ago around the perimeter of the facilities that front 955 S. Bailey Ave.
“Fencing around the old Bronson South Haven Hospital has been installed in preparation for the demolition of that facility,” said Erin F. Smith, communications specialist for Bronson Healthcare’s corporate communications department. “We are currently completing some internal work with demolition expected to start in the next four to eight weeks. The duration of the entire demolition project should take approximately 20 weeks.”
Once the demolition is complete, Bronson plans to develop the site into a green space with the possibility of development for future healthcare services, according to Smith.
Bronson Healthcare acquired the former South Haven Community Hospital in 2018 and soon after announced plans to construct a new facility, which has since been constructed overlooking Blue Star Highway northeast of the former hospital.
The new $22 million healthcare building, which opened in 2021, was designed based on the inpatient and outpatient services most utilized by the community and in keeping with future healthcare trends, hospital officials said.
The new hospital includes a 14-bed emergency department, lab and imaging services, pharmacy and medical offices for primary care and specialty providers. Bronson also has continued to operate its Wellness Center and Rehabilitation Center at 950 S. Bailey Ave., which provides nutrition, fitness, physical therapy and other rehabilitation services along with other programs that impact the health of the community. Bronson also constructed a separate facility next to the new hospital for Bronson Wound Center – Hyperbaric Medicine.
The former hospital dates back to 1941 and had been added onto seven times over the years.
“We did a significant study several years ago (to determine whether to update the entire structure) … It would cost $40-$50 million to rehab it … a much more significant expense,” Jake Smith, facilities manager of Bronson said in 2019.