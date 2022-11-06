Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are waiting on autopsy results for a Kalamazoo man who was found dead in a field east of South Haven.
The body of a 33-year-old man was found Thursday afternoon by a hunter who was scouting property for the upcoming fall hunting season, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The man’s body was discovered in a remote farm field along Baseline Road near 68th Street in Geneva Township.
The death of the man was described “suspicious in nature” by the sheriff’s office. Deputies scheduled an autopsy Friday and are continuing to investigate how the man died and why his body was left in a field. His name is not being released, pending notification of family members.
“This death investigation is suspicious in nature. ... Law enforcement officers continue to investigate how this man died and circumstances surrounding as to why he was discovered in this remote location,” Sheriff Daniel Abbott said in the news release.
As of Friday afternoon, there were no new updates to the investigation.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer at 343-2100 or a local police department.