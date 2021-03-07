PULLMAN — Thanks to an Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy, a Lee Township woman and her dog safely escaped from a fire that broke out in the woman’s home.
The deputy was patrolling Lee Township around 10 p.m. Feb. 24th when he observed flames coming from the chimney area of a home on 56th Street south of 109th Avenue, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
The deputy noticed the house lights were on and a vehicle was in the driveway. Believing occupants may be inside, the deputy turned on his siren and overhead lights as he pulled into the driveway to gain the attention and alert any occupants who might be asleep or unaware of the danger.
The deputy then began knocking on the door and was about to forcefully enter the residence when someone came to the door. The 27-year-old woman, who lives alone, asked what was wrong, as she was unaware of the fire. She had been upstairs getting ready for bed and had not noticed the fire or smoke until she went to investigate the noise from the siren and the banging on the door.
The deputy insisted that she leave the home quickly as smoke was beginning to fill the room. He also assisted the woman in getting her dog before they left the home.
The Lee Township Fire Department and EMS arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, however, the home is considered a total loss. It is believed a wood/pellet burning stove was the source of the fire.