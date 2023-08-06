There will be no shortage of breakfasts and dinners available to people during the National Blueberry Festival.
The breakfasts and dinners not only fuel people's stomachs, but also help fuel revenue for South Haven non-profit groups to help support the community.
First up on the list of fundraising dinners is the Al-Van Humane Society Blueberry Bark-B-Que, which will feature a pulled pork BBQ, or vegetarian burger dinner. The dinner will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Huron Street pavilion, downtown. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and music from Lasoulful Rock.
The next food-related event occurs bright and early, Saturday, Aug. 12 when the South Haven Kiwanis Club hosts its annual all-you-can-eat blueberry pancake breakfast. The breakfast includes blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. The breakfast lasts from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and will also take place Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Huron Street pavilion downtown. Proceeds from the breakfasts benefits youth-related and community-related organizations throughout the South Haven area.
Saturday night, Aug. 12, the popular fish boil, hosted by the South Haven Steelheaders Club will occur from 4-8 p.m. at the Huron Street pavilion. A popular Great Lakes dinner tradition, the meal includes fresh-caught fish, potatoes, onions, slaw and rolls.
On Sunday, folks can enjoy another pancake breakfast while touring historic planes and muscle cars during the South Haven Area Regional Airport's 50th annual Fly-in. The all-you-can-eat breakfast will feature pancakes, fresh blueberries, eggs, sausage and breakfast beverages with proceeds benefiting the South Haven Rotary Club. The breakfast will be from 7 a.m.-noon at the airport on County Road 380, just east of M-140 Highway in South Haven Township.