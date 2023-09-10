One of the United States’ leaders in health care reform will be featured in the next South Haven Speakers Series lecture.
Randy Oostra, who has 40 years of health care leadership experience, will speak Sept. 14 on the topic, “American Health Care: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly; A Call for a New Model.”
His program will be presented at 7 p.m. at the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd. Complimentary light refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Students will be admitted free of charge.
Oostra recently retired as CEO of ProMedica, a not-for-profit, mission-based health and wellness system serving communities in 28 states with 56,000 employees, 13 hospitals and 2,600 physicians. During his lecture in South Haven he plans to share his perspective of how Americans can address health care issues and bring about improvement, according to a news release from the South Haven Speakers Series.
“While there is much work to be done, there are solutions that will require an examination of America’s character, our collective will and our priorities,” Oostra said in the news release.
Over the years, Oostra has earned a spot on several listings including Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People for three consecutive years and Becker’s Health’s 100 Great Leaders to Know in Healthcare.
“Where you were born and where you now reside are highly predictive of the quality of your life, your health and how long you will live,” Oostra said. “Much has been learned about the reasons for this disparity and, most importantly, what can be done to help bring about improvement.”
Oostra noted the United States has the highest health care spending per person of any country in the world, and also has the highest percentage of its gross domestic product spent on health. “Given our leadership role in health care spending, we would expect to see similar results as measured by health outcomes, quality of care, and access to services,” he said. “Unfortunately, the United States continued to lag comparable countries. The gap has widened as measured by mortality and maternal mortality.”
The South Haven Speakers Series is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Approximately three-quarters of the Series budget comes from donors. More information can be found at the Series website – southhavenspeakersseries.org.