A new dog park, installation of outdoor pickleball courts and safely protecting the shoreline from erosion are among the leading priorities included in a new South Haven area parks and recreation plan.
South Haven City Council voted Monday to approve the plan following similar approvals earlier this month by South Haven Township and South Haven Area Recreational Authority.
“It is a well-done plan,” South Haven Mayor Scott Smith said, referring to the 200-page, five-year plan prepared for the three municipal governments by Edgewater Resources of St. Joseph.
For a number of years, South Haven, like other municipalities throughout Michigan, has put together five-year recreational plans in order to apply for grant funding through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other funding agencies.
What makes South Haven somewhat different from other locales is that it also has formed partnerships with South Haven Township and South Haven Area Recreational Authority over the past several years to put together a parks and recreation plan that addresses the greater South Haven area.
With the expiration of the current plan at the end of 2022, the township, city and SHARA solicited input from the community as well as elected officials. The new plan will now be submitted to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources by the end of this month.
“A very extensive outreach started in July of 2022,” said Bill Hunter, Department of Public Works director for the City of South Haven. Results of the outreach and discussions with the three municipal units led Edgewater Resources to compile a list of priorities as part of the new five-year plan that will be for years 2023-2027.
Those priorities follow:
Complete the Kids Corner Playground renovation project at Monroe Park in the City of South Haven. The $725,000 project will be funded in part by a $275,000 state grant. Originally city officials had planned to spend $550,000 on the new playground facility. However, plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the pandemic, prices for material have increased substantially, increasing the project cost to the estimated $725,000. City officials hope to obtain additional state funding to help offset the increased costs.
Expand and improve restroom facilities at South Beach and North Beach to meet the needs of beach-goers and other visitors to the pier and South Haven lighthouse.
Complete a Coastal Management Study along Lake Michigan to determine ways to better manage erosion from high water levels and to protect critical dune locations.
Add a public dog park in the South Haven area. The city set aside public property near South Haven Area Emergency Services fire station on Blue Star Highway previously, but would like to pursue other possible locations that might be more suitable for pet owners throughout the South Haven area.
Add pickleball courts. According to the new parks plan, “pickleball courts were the No. 1 most-requested amenity in the public input survey, yet there are no public pickleball courts in South Haven that are regularly available and free of charge.”
Add a mountain bike/fat-tire bike trail for summer and winter use in the South Haven area by partnering with Van Buren County.
Add community soccer fields to meet the growing demand of youth soccer leagues.
Other objectives of the new five-year plan include adding lighting to soccer fields on Aywlorth Avenue, considering outdoor exercise equipment for older adults at either Senior Village of Bronson Wellness Center, adding water misters for pedestrian comport at key points in downtown South Haven during the hottest summer months, exploring alternative strategies to traditional steel and rock shoreline armoring to control erosion of lakeshore properties, and allowing for rental of public park pavilions.
A copy of the five-year parks and recreation master plan can be accessed online at southhavenmi.gov