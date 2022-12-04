Less than two months ago, a South Haven organization challenged the community to raise $40,000 toward a matching state grant to build an outdoor fireplace warming area at Dyckman Park.
That goal has since been met, paving the way for the creation of a $105,000 wintertime gathering area, with an enclosed gas-fired fireplace and benches for wintertime activities at the park.
SHOUT for South Haven President Robert Copping announced Wednesday that $40,284 has been raised to obtain a $40,000 matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Public Space – Community Places program.
The Public Spaces Community Places initiative began in 2014 with MEDC providing matching funds of up to $50,000 for community improvement projects in Michigan. As of July 31, MEDC has provided more than $10.4 million in matching grants, according to its website.
“The response to the challenge has been humbling,” Copping said. “More than 100 donations were received through the crowdfunding initiative, many from South Haven, but also friends of the community statewide, as well as places such as Chicago, Denver, Florida and Maryland.”
The goal of the Four Seasons at Dyckman Park project was to create a wintertime gathering place, visible from the street for residents and visitors to enjoy, Copping said. It will also complement the nearby pavilion’s ice rink. The intent is to have the project completed in time for winter 2023-24.
Once the funding is received from the state, South Haven officials will begin the process of having the project reviewed by the Downtown Development Authority, Park Commission and City Council, according to Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham.
SHOUT, which is dedicated to enhancing cultural and beautification efforts in South Haven, approached city officials several years ago with the idea of creating an outdoor wintertime gathering area with an enclosed gas-fired fireplace at Dyckman Park. But the project was derailed due to the pandemic.
Earlier this fall, SHOUT met with city staff to determine if the project could be created at Dyckman Park, where the ice skating rink is located and where wintertime activities – such as Holiday in the Park, the New Year’s Eve celebration and Ice Breaker festival – hold several events.
SHOUT agreed to start the fundraising with an initial donation of $25,000.
City staff were receptive and reached out to MEDC to determine whether grant funding could be obtained through its Community Places Program to raise the additional $85,000. Because the proposal met the criteria for the grant program, SHOUT was given the green light to proceed with raising funds toward the $40,000 match from the state.
“This project will support the city of South Haven’s Economic Development Strategic Plan by contributing to a strong downtown and year-around economy,” Graham said. “Moreover, this gathering place will contribute to a sense of community pride and togetherness.”