We Care Community Resource Center plans to host an event this week to help migrant families who come to the South Haven area during summer months to work on local farms.
The Drive-Thru Donation Day is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, June 14th, at We Care’s resource center at 1301 M-43 Hwy., near the intersection of Blue Star Highway.
“Migrant workers often travel in large groups, making it impossible to take things from one place to another,” We Care Executive Director Erika Morrison said. “They also often have little transportation, so they can’t carry a lot with them. And depending on sanitation, often things aren’t in the best shape when they arrive at a farm. So by providing them clean linens, clothing, and housewares, we are making a big impact in their lives by providing encouragement and giving them integrity. Over 8 percent of our labor force in Michigan are migrant workers.”
We Care is hoping to receive gently used clothing, blankets, sheets, pillows, small household appliances, hats, bandanas, work gloves, gently used children’s toys and food items commonly eaten by migrants, such as tortillas, tomato sauce, bread, rice beans and La Moderna macaroni.
Food and personal care items are also being sought for the Covert Food and Personal Care Pantry. People are asked to limit food and personal donations to five per donor.
Dairy Queen coupons will be available to donors on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information, contact Odalis at outreach@wecare-inc.org or call We Care’s office at 269-637-4342.