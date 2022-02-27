PAW PAW — A 29-year-old man who was originally charged in 2021 for allegedly hitting and killing a Van Buren County woman, now faces an open murder charge.
Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott has announced that Colby Delea Martin of White Pigeon is being held without bond in Van Buren County Jail after being arraigned earlier this month in Seventh District Court on the amended charge.
He will be in court March 9 for a probable cause conference, according to a Seventh District Court clerk.
The sheriff’s department is not releasing specific information at this time as to what led to the new charge of open murder.
“I cannot go into details, but more information surfaced through the investigation,” Abbott said.
The investigation into the death of 64-year-old Melody Rohrer of Hamilton Township began Sept. 20, 2021 when the sheriff’s department issued a missing person’s report.
Rohrer, originally of Three Rivers, had been employed for a number of years as a registered nurse, before retiring in 2017 from Bronson Hospital, according to her obituary. She had been last seen walking in the 84000 block of County Road 215, but had not returned to her home.
A day later, the sheriff’s department reported she had been found deceased in neighboring St. Joseph County after being allegedly struck by a vehicle, driven by the suspect, and removed from the accident scene.
The suspect led police to the deceased woman’s body. Martin was then arrested and arraigned for vehicular manslaughter, failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident and concealing the death of an individual, according to the sheriff’s department.
Martin posted a $300,000 cash bond and was released.
However, the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division found additional evidence they presented to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office, which authorized the open murder charge this week.
“The criminal investigative division has been working very hard on this case from day one, as well as the prosecutor’s office,” Abbott said. “This is a very sensitive case with a lot of technical information, reconstruction information, lab work, etc., which requires a lot of time to put together. I can tell you from the time this incident happened, the case has been worked on hard with a lot of man hours invested. The case is still being worked and will be for some time to come.”