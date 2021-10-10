New laws taking effect this month will lift license suspensions for approximately 73,000 Michigan residents who failed to pay tickets or court fines or failed to appear in court for certain non-moving and other violations.
“By lifting suspensions for non-moving violations, we are enabling tens of thousands of Michiganders to drive to work, pick up their children from school, and more fully participate in their communities,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a news release. “We are proud to implement this new law in support of Michiganders across the state.”
Of the more than 73,000 drivers impacted, thousands will be able to use their existing license or get a new one immediately. Other, according to the Secretary of State office. Drivers with additional infractions on their records, including additional suspensions or revocations, will need to address those issues before they can reinstate their license.
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) is mailing letters that should arrive in the first two weeks of October to all impacted residents, explaining to them which category they fall in and if they need to take additional action before they can resume driving. Their letter will also be posted to their Secretary of State online account, where they can also purchase a copy of their driving record. Guidance is available at Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate.
The new state law will impact driver’s licenses suspended due to failing to comply with judgment, such as failing to pay a ticket, or failing to appear in court for certain violations. If a driver owes fees for their violations, they will still be responsible for paying those fees and/or appearing in court. Though qualifying suspensions will be marked as cleared and will no longer be in effect, they will still appear as entries on an individual’s driving record.
MDOS will host a virtual event to answer drivers’ questions and provide guidance in navigating the new law this fall. Information for the virtual session will be posted to Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate in the coming weeks.