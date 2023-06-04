Blueberry varieties are in full bloom throughout Southwest Michigan thanks to conducive weather conditions earlier this spring.
However, dry conditions in May along with unseasonably hot temperatures this week could affect this summer’s harvest season.
“If the dry conditions continue, it could cause fruit not to size much and stay pretty small or, if the drought is severe enough it can damage the plants,” said Cheyanne Sloan, Michigan State University Extension blueberry and small fruit educator for District 13 in Southwest Michigan.
Carlos Garcia-Salazar, small fruit educator for the Ottawa County Extension office, agreed.
“One important issue is the current dry weather conditions. There has not been any significant precipitation over the past 15 days,” he said in his online report issued May 23. “There were only localized rain showers that produced less than 0.25 inches of rain.
According to Jeff Andresen, state climatologist at Michigan State University, the current weather forecast does not indicate the presence of any substantial rain during the next seven days. These weather conditions in the middle of the bloom period may affect the pollination in some blueberry varieties and it may result in significant June drop after petal fall.”
For blueberry growers like Mike DeGrandchamp, partner at DeGrandchamp Farms in South Haven Township, the dry weather conditions over the past several weeks are par for the course when it comes to raising a blueberry crop each year.
DeGrandchamp Farms, which has been in existence for the past 65 years and is one of the oldest blueberry farms in Van Buren County, grows 30 varieties of blueberries on 250 acres of land.
Blueberry growers managed to avoid early frosts and good weather conditions earlier this spring, he said. They instead experienced good flower blooms and pollination by honey bees to produce what will become the blue fruit.
“Thank God we had good weather conditions for bloom and pollination,” he said. “Last year we had hot weather during pollination and that affected the berries. You can’t control Mother Nature.”
However, when it comes to a lack of rain, blueberry growers do have a tool, so to speak, to protect the crop – irrigation.
“At this time of year we need two inches of water a week,” DeGrandchamp said.
With the lack of rain in May, DeGrandchamp Farms and other blueberry growers have resorted to irrigating their farms to protect their crop. They also take steps to eradicate insect pests that can affect fruit.
“We started irrigating in May,” DeGrandchamp said. “Other farms are doing the same.”
He and other growers want to ensure they have the expected bumper crop that has been predicted for this year.
However, DeGrandchamp knows from experience that even if the start of the season looks promising, that could change.
“It’s a little early to make predictions,” he said.