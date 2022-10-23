The longtime service of South Haven civic leader Robert (Bob) Stickland will be memorialized at the Four Seasons at Dyckman Park project.
SHOUT of South Haven is currently seeking to raise $40,000 to build an outdoor fireplace with sitting places at the downtown Dyckman Park across from City Hall. Launched on Oct. 10, the crowdfunding initiative through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and City of South Haven is approaching the halfway point with $15,600 already contributed.
Included is $7,000 from the Rotary Club of South Haven which represents memorial gifts honoring Stickland who died on May 20, 2021.
“Bob Stickland epitomized the Rotary organization’s motto ‘Service Above Self’,” said Rotary president Mary Sue Lyon. “ He generously gave of his time and talent over the entire 20-plus-year membership in the Rotary Club of South Haven. He served twice as president and chaired our annual Salvation Army Bell Ringing service project. He was a stalwart volunteer at the Club’s pancake breakfast fundraisers and was always amongst the first to raise his hand to take on a new task. Rotary is pleased to honor Bob’s service and memory with a significant contribution to the Dyckman Park fireplace project.”
Stickland’s professional career included 32 years as a civil engineer with Consumers Power Company followed by a “second” career as Director of Public Works for the City of South Haven. After his second retirement he stayed involved by serving on municipal utility boards and councils, including president of the Michigan Municipal Electric Association.
“My Dad loved working, living and volunteering in South Haven,” daughter Christine Stickland said. “Community service was the very center of his personality. Dad found joy in sharing his boundless enthusiasm, contributing wherever he saw a need. He would be delighted to see the fireplace and landscaping plans for creating the Four Seasons at Dyckman. He would be flattered and grateful for the generous contribution of funds, time and creativity that the South Haven Rotary and SHOUT have dedicated to honoring his life of service.”
Bob’s wife of 64 years, Delores Katheryn Shaffer Stickland, passed in January of this year. The Sticklands have two children, Christine and Timothy.
The $40,000 SHOUT goal will be matched by a Public Spaces – Community Places Grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. It must be achieved no later than Dec. 2.
You can make an on-line tax deductible contribution through this secure link.
Tax deductible gifts can also be mailed to SHOUT, PO Box 986, South Haven MI 49090. Checks should be written to the City of South Haven in order to be eligible for the MEDC matching grant.