A project to create much-needed new restroom facilities near Dyckman Park and South Haven’s downtown pavilion is scheduled to begin this fall.
The city’s Downtown Development Authority had hoped to begin the project earlier this year, however, supply chain issues for construction items hampered the start date.
“This in turn created another delay due to the timing of the summer season especially the Farm Market days,” said Sue Brock, DDA director. “We did not want to start the project in the summer season when parking and visitor traffic was at its peak.”
The new restrooms will be located in the rear portion of the South Haven Convention and Visitors Bureau building, located next to Dyckman Park and the pavilion. South Haven officials worked out an agreement with the bureau’s board of directors in May, which secured a quit claim deed for $10 to renovate the rear portion of the building for restroom space.
When completed, the restrooms will have five bathroom facilities, each, for males and females. The new restrooms will replace the two, aging unisex bathrooms that are next to the park.
GMB Architecture & Engineering was retained by the DDA to design the new larger restroom facilities. They estimated November 2021 that the project would cost $350,000. However, that price tag could now be higher, Brock said.
“We have not adjusted the target price, however, we anticipate an increase due to the rise in cost of building supplies (due to inflation),” she said.
Bids are expected to be sought from contractors at the end of this month.
“Hopefully the project will begin sometime in September,” Brock said.
Construction for the restrooms comes on the tail-end of the farmers market season and the start of the winter ice-skating season at the pavilion’s ice rink.
While the project proceeds, skaters will be able to rent skates and buy concession items from indoor space at the rear of the visitor’s bureau building. In addition, the DDA recently approved the purchase of a $15,000 warming shelter for skaters that will be near the pavilion.
“During the renovation, we will also have porta-potties available,” Brock said.