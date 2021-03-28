To help usher in the upcoming Easter holiday, a downtown South Haven business plans to hold an Easter Dog Parade.
Decadent Dogs dog boutique is inviting dog owners to decorate their pets for a short walk around downtown.
The parade starts at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 4, at the Farmers Market pavilion at the Huron Street parking lot and will continue for four blocks. All participating dogs will receive a free cup of frozen Doggie Yogurt, while their owners will receive a container of sparkling water or juice.
The parade also is being planned to celebrate Marsha Leder’s ownership of Decadent Dogs for the past 10 years.