Daniel Chalice of Fennville has graduated from Alma College with a bachelor of arts degree in theater/marketing. He also received Magna Cum Laude honors. He graduated during the 2021 academic year. Alma College is located in Alma.
Education honors
Becky Kark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- South Haven entrepreneur considers buying Dairy Queen, creating food truck court
- Lakeshore school board members face recall petitions
- Longtime public servant John Gast dies at 67
- St. Joseph Township police make arrest in shooting
- Family creates GoFundMe for St. Joseph attorney who suffered stroke
- Benton Harbor schools superintendent a finalist for Maryland position
- Nola Roux to open satellite location in The Market
- Benton Harbor schools records drop in student count
- Souls Ground Cafe opens in Benton Harbor Arts District
- Whirlpool productions ongoing in Russia – with limitations
Latest National News
- Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning
- Louisville mayoral candidate outraged by suspect's release
- Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking
- 'Candy Bomber' who dropped sweets during Berlin airlift dies
- Senator pleads guilty to inappropriately touching nurse
- Florida House passes GOP 15-week abortion ban
- Ex-NY Times columnist ineligible to run for Oregon governor
- Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
- Prosecutors question officer in Floyd killing about training
- Arbery not seen stealing, cop told hate crime defendants