Two South Haven High School graduates now attending Albion College, in Albion, have been named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list — Peter Filbrandt and Christopher Kerber.
Filbrandt is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in Spanish and a concentration in public health, while Kerber is majoring in political science and economics and management with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.